PCB to begin talent hunt for women’s cricketers from August 21

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the North-West University No1 Ground in Potchefstroom on January 23, 2023. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday, announced conducting trials for U19 and Emerging women’s cricketers from August 21 to September 3.

According to the cricket board, the trials are part of its two-week-long talent hunt programme and will be held across eight cities, including Karachi and Lahore.

The eligibility criteria require players to be born on or after September 1, 2006, to partake in the U16 trials, with a minimum age limit set at 12, while no cutoff date was sanctioned for emerging players.

The trials will commence at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi on August 21 before moving to the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground here on August 25.

Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Quetta, Multan and Bahawalpur are the remaining six cities shortlisted for the trials.

Following the conclusion of the trials, the selected players will be mentored, trained and then given a chance to participate in the four-team women’s U19 Tournament, scheduled to be held in September and October this year.

After the aforementioned fixture, a Pakistan U19 squad will also be assembled, which will tour Bangladesh later this year.

Notably, the national women’s selection committee, comprising former Pakistan women’s player Batool Fatima and former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq, will conduct the trials across the eight cities with the assistance of respective regional coaches.

Trials schedule: