India introduce ‘serious injury replacement’ rule for 2025-26 domestic season

India's Rishabh Pant reacts as he is stretchered off the field during the first day of their fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 23, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has permitted serious injury replacement substitutes for the multi-day matches in the 2025-26 domestic season, Indian media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, the rule was introduced in the aftermath of the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which saw India’s wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and England’s Chris Woakes being forced to play despite nursing serious injuries.

As per the newly introduced rule, the player must have suffered an injury which could render them out of the remainder of the match, within the designated playing field.

The on-field umpires will have the authority to make the final call and may consult with the BCCI match referee or the doctor available on the ground.

“If a player sustains a serious injury during the course of the relevant match, a Serious Injury Replacement may be permitted in the following circumstances. The serious injury must have been sustained during play and within the playing area described in clause,” reads the newly-introduced rule in the BCCI’s Playing Conditions.

“The injury must have occurred due to an external blow and result in fracture / deep cut/dislocation etc. The injury should render player unavailable for remainder of the match.

“Onfield umpires shall be final authority to decide on extent of serious injury and allowability of Serious Injury Replacement. They may consult BCCI Match Referee and/or doctor available on ground,” the rule added.

With the introduction of the ‘serious injury replacement’ rule, teams will be eligible to bring in a like-for-like replacement for the injured player, similar to the concussion substitute rule, which was implemented in international cricket in 2019.