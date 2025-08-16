Australia down South Africa in last-over thriller to clinch T20I series

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates scoring half-century during their third T20I against South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns on August 16, 2025. — AFP

CAIRNS: Half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, coupled with a collective bowling effort, led Australia to a narrow two-wicket victory in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against South Africa here at Cazaly's Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, the Proteas registered a formidable total of 172/7 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of in-form Dewald Brevis.

The middle-order batter, who scored an unbeaten match-winning century in the previous fixture, backed it up with a brisk half-century and top-scored with a 26-ball 53, laced with one four and six sixes.

He was also involved in a recovering 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Tristan Stubbs, who made an anchoring 25 off 23 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Rassie van der Dussen bolstered South Africa’s total at the backend with an unbeaten 38-run cameo. He smashed three boundaries during his 26-ball knock.

Nathan Ellis was the standout bowler for Australia, picking up three wickets for 31 runs in his four overs, while Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa chipped in with two scalps apiece.

Chasing a 173-run target, the home side knocked the winning runs on the penultimate delivery of the innings with only two wickets in hand.

Leading the way for them was Maxwell, who steered them over the line with an unbeaten 62 off just 36 deliveries, studded with eight fours and two sixes.

Skipper Marsh was the other notable run-getter for Australia, courtesy of his half-century up the order. He scored 54 from 37 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes.

Corbin Bosch led the bowling charge for South Africa with economical bowling figures of 3/26 in his four overs. He was supported by fellow pacers Kwena Maphaka and Kagiso Rabada, who bagged two each, while skipper Aiden Markram could pick one.

For his match-winning knock in the series decider, Maxwell was adjudged the Player of the Match, while his teammate Tim David bagged the Player of the Series award for scoring 150 runs in three appearances.

For the unversed, Australia and South Africa will now lock horns in the three-match ODI series, with the first fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on August 19.