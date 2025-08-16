16 teams locked in for ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 as USA qualify

Australia players celebrate winning the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 by beating India in the final at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on February 11, 2024. — ICC

DUBAI: The 16-team lineup for the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 was finalised on Saturday, with the United States of America (USA) sealing the final spot for the mega event, scheduled to be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The USA booked their spot on the back of a dominant campaign at the Americas Qualifier on home soil with a match to spare, which included bowling out Argentina for a meagre 34.

The Arjun Mahes’s side are the fifth to book their berth at the U19 World Cup 2026 through the regional qualifiers, joining Tanzania from Africa, Afghanistan from Asia, Japan from East Asia-Pacific and Scotland from Europe.

Meanwhile, the top 10 teams from the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 earned direct qualification, alongside hosts Zimbabwe.

The 10 teams that joined Zimbabwe in automatic qualification are Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the West Indies.

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups, with Group A featuring Australia, Ireland, Sri Lanka and Japan, while Group B features Bangladesh, New Zealand, West Indies and Scotland.

Group C is comprised of Pakistan, England, Tanzania and hosts Zimbabwe, while India, South Africa, Afghanistan and the USA form Group D.

For the unversed, Australia will enter the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 as the defending champions. They won the prestigious title by defeating India in the last edition’s final by 79 runs, securing their fourth crown.