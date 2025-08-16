Pakistan Shaheens suffer injury setback amid Top End T20 Series

Pakistan Shaheens' players celebrate a dismissal during their Top End T20 Series match against Perth Scorchers at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on August 16, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens’ pacer Ahmed Daniyal has been ruled out of the ongoing Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia, due to an injury, sources told Geo Super on Saturday.

According to the details, Daniyal injured his right thumb while fielding ahead of the series and thus missed Pakistan Shaheens’ opening two fixtures against Bangladesh ‘A’ and Perth Scorchers, respectively.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, the 28-year-old has been ruled out of the remainder of the 11-team series, while discussions are underway regarding flying his replacement to Australia.

Sources further suggested that Ahmed Daniyal remained under consideration for the upcoming T20I tri-series between Pakistan, Afghanistan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is scheduled to run from August 29 to September 7.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Shaheens produced contrasting outcomes in the Top End T20 Series thus far, as they started their campaign with a commanding 79-run victory over Bangladesh ‘A’ before suffering a two-wicket defeat in their subsequent fixtures against Scorchers.

Their next match is scheduled against Melbourne Renegades at the TIO Stadium on Monday.

Pakistan Shaheens’ updated squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (c), Abdul Samad, Faisal Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Pakistan Shaheens remaining fixtures:

18 Aug vs Renegades, TIO Stadium 19 Aug vs Kingsmen, DXC Arena 20 Aug vs Strikers, DXC Arena 22 Aug vs Nepal, DXC Arena 24 Aug Semi-finals and final