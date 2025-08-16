Ronnie O'Sullivan makes history by reaching Saudi Arabia Masters final

England's Ronnie O'Sullivan during his quarterfinal match against China's Si Jiahui in World Snooker Championship on April 30, 2025. — Reuters

Ronnie O'Sullivan delivered a breathtaking performance in the semi-finals of the Saudi Arabia Masters by defeating Chris Wakelin 6-3 on Friday, becoming the oldest player in history to reach the final.

The 49-year-old, seven-time world champion dazzled fans in Jeddah with a sublime display of cue-ball control, registering his 16th career 147 in the opening frame, his first competitive maximum since 2018.

Remarkably, O'Sullivan repeated the feat in the seventh frame, earning a standing ovation from the crowd and praise from Wakelin, who hailed him on social media as ‘the greatest player of all time.’

Reflecting on his performance, O'Sullivan said this was the best he has ever played in a match.

"I've never played that well in a match," O'Sullivan said. He added that the key to his performance was good technique, strong focus, and a determined mindset.

"I think you've got to play well, cue well, get your mind right, and stay focused. That's what I felt against [Kyren] Wilson [in the last eight], I had to really knuckle down and focus, and I wanted to take that same attitude into tonight," he explained.

O'Sullivan is now only the second player ever to compile two maximums in a single match, following Jackson Page’s achievement in World Championship qualifying earlier this year. His career tally of 17 147s puts him four ahead of fellow legend John Higgins.

The Englishman, who also produced breaks of 142, 70, 67 and 134, was in imperious form throughout, brushing aside Wakelin’s 125 response to secure his place in Saturday’s final against Neil Robertson.

In addition to reaching the final, O'Sullivan earns a £147,000 bonus, shared with Thepchaiya Un-Nooh for their maximums in snooker’s ‘big four’ events.

Earlier, Robertson overcame Elliot Slessor 6-3 in the other semi final, setting up a blockbuster clash with ‘The Rocket’ for the Saudi title.