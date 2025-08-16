Alfie Davis upsets Rabadanov to lift PFL lightweight title

An undated picture of Britain’s Alfie Davis. — PFL

Britain’s Alfie Davis stunned the MMA world by defeating defending champion Gadzhi Rabadanov via unanimous decision at Charlotte on Friday.

All three judges scored the fight 48-47 in favour of Davis. The Londoner delivered a gutsy performance, winning over fans with more effective striking in a closely contested and thrilling bout.

Overcome with emotion after the announcement, Davis described the USD 500,000 prize as ‘life-changing.’ Reflecting on his victory, he admitted he struggled to put his feelings into words.

"I don't know what to say, I've worked so hard for this. To be a champion like Gadzhi, I respect him and have watched him for so many years, he and his team are amazing. To beat someone like that is a dream come true," Davis said.

Davis entered the final riding a wave of momentum, having previously defeated Clay Collard and Brent Primus.

He faced a formidable challenge in Rabadanov, the 2024 champion, who came in on a 12-fight winning streak and was considered a heavy favourite.

After a cautious opening round, Rabadanov gained early control with takedowns and ground pressure. Davis, however, gradually turned the tide in the third round, landing sharp counter-strikes and a highlight reel spinning elbow.

Although Rabadanov dominated the fourth round on the ground, Davis responded in the fifth with aggressive striking and precise combinations, ultimately securing the victory.

With this triumph, Davis became only the third Briton to win a PFL tournament, joining Brendan Loughnane and Dakota Ditcheva. His victory marks a significant milestone in his career and establishes him as a rising star in the international MMA scene.