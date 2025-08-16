Perth Scorchers beat Pakistan Shaheens in Top End T20 series clash

Perth Scorchers bowler appeals to the umpire during a match against Pakistan Shaheens at TIO Stadium in Darwin on August 16, 2025. — Top End T20 Media

DARWIN: Perth Scorchers defeated Pakistan Shaheens by two wickets in an exciting top end T20 match played here at TIO stadium in Darwin on Saturday.

Pakistan Shaheens captain Irfan Khan Niazi won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that proved costly as the team was bowled out for 111 runs in 18.5 overs.

Saad Masood was the standout batter, scoring 42 runs off 32 balls, including three sixes and a four. Mohammad Faiq managed 21 runs, and Maaz Siddiqui contributed 14.

No other Shaheens batter could make a significant impact, as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Eight players failed to reach double figures.

For the Perth Scorchers, Matthew Kelly was the most impressive bowler, taking 3/14 runs in three overs. Bryce Jackson, Brody Couch and Luke Holt picked up two wickets each, while Corey Rocchiccioli claimed one.

Chasing a target of 112, Perth Scorchers faced some challenges but eventually reached the target in 18.1 overs, losing eight wickets in a closely contested finish.

Joel Curtis played a cautious innings, scoring 31 runs off 30 balls, including three boundaries. Nicholas Hobson added 27 runs off 26 balls, hitting a six and a four.

Despite seven players failing to reach double figures, the Scorchers successfully chased down the target. Couch and Rocchiccioli remained not out with seven and eight runs respectively, contributing to the match winning effort.

For Shaheens, Faisal Akram bowled brilliantly, taking 5/16 runs in his four over quota, but his efforts went in vain. Additionally, Ubaid Shah, Saad Masood and Mohammad Wasim Jr. picked up one wicket each, but it was not enough to prevent the defeat.