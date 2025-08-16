Alcaraz battles past Rublev to reach Cincinnati Open semi final

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) returns a shot against Andrey Rublev (RUS) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 15, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated Russian ninth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to reach the semi final of the Cincinnati Open at P&G Center Court on Friday.

Alcaraz dominated the opening set, quickly establishing a commanding lead before closing it out comfortably. Rublev raised his level in the second set, edging out a tight contest to take it 6-4 and force a decider.

In the final set, Alcaraz held firm under pressure, securing the hard-fought set 7-5 to claim the victory.

Following the match, Alcaraz emphasised the importance of staying focused, noting that losing concentration on just a few points can cost a set or even the match.

“Playing someone like Andrey, when you lose focus on two or three points, it can cost you the set or the match. I just stayed strong mentally, and that’s what I’m most proud of,” Alcaraz said.

The 22-year-old, who has won 37 of his last 39 matches, advanced to his 12th Masters 1000 semi-final, equaling world number one Jannik Sinner’s mark. Sinner will face French qualifier Terence Atmane in the other semi-final.

Alcaraz added that embracing the challenge of a tough third set is key to his mindset.

“It’s just accepting the moment, accepting that I am playing a third set, that it’s going to be a really tough battle, and I love that,” he said.

Alcaraz will face third seed Alexander Zverev in Saturday’s semi-final. Zverev advanced with a dominant 6-2, 6-2 win over Ben Shelton earlier in the day.