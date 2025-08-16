Former Indian cricketer questions Bumrah’s automatic spot in team

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing South Africa's Marco Jansen during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024. — ICC

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday questioned fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s guaranteed spot in the team, stating that if Bumrah cannot play all matches due to workload, he should not automatically be considered the team’s first-choice pick.

Writing in his Indian newspaper column, Manjrekar praised the Indian team for winning two Test matches in England and urged the selectors to make bold decisions regarding big name players.

"The game will always show us the mirror however much we try to gloss over things. It was poetic justice that the two Tests India won were the ones Bumrah did not play.

"This should embolden the Indian selectors to make some hard choices when it comes to big name players," he added.

Manjrekar suggested that if Bumrah cannot play multiple matches in succession, he should not automatically be India’s frontline pick.

"India’s wins came without stars such as Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Bumrah, proving that no one, however great, is indispensable," he said.

He praised players like Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, whose performances helped fill the void, noting Siraj was the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets, while Deep and Prasidh Krishna took 27 wickets collectively.

"Indian cricket must not adjust for Bumrah; Bumrah must. If he wants to serve Indian Test cricket, longevity and durability are imperative. Tough decisions and enhanced fitness regimes will ensure he remains at the top," he wrote.

Notably, India won the two Tests he did not play, despite Bumrah finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker for India with 14 wickets at an average of 26.00, bowling roughly 24 overs per innings.

For the unversed, Bumrah’s participation and availability in the Asia Cup also seem unlikely due to his workload.