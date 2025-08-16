Rybakina thumps Sabalenka to reach Cincinnati Open semi final

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 15, 2025. — Reuters

Elena Rybakina defeated defending champion Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first Cincinnati Open semi final with a 6-1, 6-4 victory here at the P&G Center Court on Friday.

The Kazakh ninth seed delivered an impressive and dominant performance to secure her seventh career win against top-ranked players and will now face six-time major winner Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

Rybakina controlled the first set from start to finish, showcasing her aggressive baseline play and precise shot-making, closing it with a commanding 6-1 lead.

Sabalenka, determined to fight back, raised her level in the second set and produced some impressive winners to put pressure on the defending champion.

However, Rybakina remained composed, holding her serve and sealing the set 6-4 to clinch the straight-sets victory.

Throughout the match, Rybakina fired 11 aces, won an impressive 81 percent of points on her first serve and saved all five break points she faced, marking her fifth career win over Belarusian Sabalenka in 12 meetings.

Reflecting on her performance, Rybakina credited her serving as the key to her success.

"I'm happy with the serve. It was the key. We're both big hitters. Today I served really well. If Aryna serves well, it's completely different. Hopefully, I continue like this," the former world number three said.

Earlier, Swiatek advanced to her first WTA 1000 semi-final in 15 months after beating Russian 28th seed Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-4. Swiatek said she focused on her own game and managing the match’s intensity.

"It wasn't easy, but I'm happy I stayed solid and had the intensity to apply pressure," she added.