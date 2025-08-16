Salah, Chiesa star as Liverpool edge Bournemouth in Premier League opener

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Bournemouth in Premier League on August 15, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa struck late goals as Liverpool launched their English Premier League title defence with a thrilling 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night.

The evening began with an emotional tribute to former forward Diogo Jota, who passed away earlier this year. Fans and players stood in silence before kick-off, setting a poignant tone for Liverpool’s opener.

New signing Hugo Ekitike made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut in the 37th minute after a lively build-up. The French striker’s sharp finish sent Anfield into raptures and gave the champions early control.

Four minutes into the second half, Cody Gakpo doubled the advantage, coolly converting from close range to make it 2-0.

But Bournemouth, determined not to fold, clawed their way back. Antoine Semenyo, the visitors’ standout performer, reduced the deficit in the 64th minute with a powerful strike.

Twelve minutes later, he stunned the home crowd by netting again, completing his brace and levelling the score at 2-2. The match was briefly interrupted after Semenyo reported racist abuse from sections of the crowd, prompting condemnation from officials.

With the game delicately poised, manager Arne Slot turned to Italian forward Federico Chiesa. The substitute delivered in style, restoring Liverpool’s lead in the 88th minute with a stunning strike. Slot described the moment as 'fantastic,' praising Chiesa for rewarding the fans’ faith.

Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah then wrapped up the contest in stoppage time, calmly slotting home to seal Liverpool’s 4-2 victory.

The champions showcased resilience and attacking flair, laying down an early marker in their quest to defend the title.