Hafeez slams PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi over Pakistan cricket decline

Former Pakistan cricket captain Mohammad Hafeez on Friday questioned the performance of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, stating that Naqvi is not suitable for cricket administration.

Speaking on a local YouTube channel, Hafeez sharply criticised Naqvi’s tenure as PCB chairman, saying that several of his wrong decisions have caused significant damage to Pakistan cricket and that these mistakes have been repeated multiple times.

"I don’t know what Mohsin Naqvi is good at, but I am certain he is not effective in cricket administration. As PCB chairman, he hasn’t contributed anything meaningful to the country’s cricket.

"During his tenure, five captains were changed, and the entire coaching staff was replaced. One mistake followed another and every time a previous mistake was to be corrected, another wrong decision was made. This proves that Naqvi is not capable of leading cricket affairs," Hafeez said.

He added that the decline of Pakistan cricket is largely due to the chairman’s decisions and noted that the team still lacks direction.

"The biggest problem is that Pakistan cricket has no clear path forward. When management changes, the mindset changes; when the captain changes, the execution of skills changes entirely," he said.

Hafeez also criticised PCB’s repeated emphasis on 'rebuilding,' saying the process has yet to show results.

"Since I joined the team in 2003, I have heard the term rebuilding and it is still being used. Yet the team hasn’t been rebuilt.

"There is no rebuilding process at the international level, you have to perform. Those working behind the scenes should evaluate the players and their standing properly,” he concluded.