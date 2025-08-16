Schwarber shines as Phillies down Nationals in MLB clash

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on Aug 15, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Kyle Schwarber smashed his 43rd homer of the season and later added a three-run blast in the seventh inning to power the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-2 win over the Washington Nationals in an MLB match here at Nationals Park on Friday.

Schwarber also drew two walks in a standout performance. Bryce Harper followed his lead with a solo shot to center his 19th of the year, capping a four-run inning that sealed the Phillies’ victory.

Harper finished with two RBIs on two hits and scored a run. Earlier, Trea Turner singled, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and came home on Harper’s RBI knock.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler allowed two runs across five innings, including a solo homer to Daylen Lile in the fourth. Tanner Banks (4-2) earned the win in relief, while Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm, and David Robertson combined to shut the door over the final innings.

There was concern for Philadelphia in the ninth, however, when reliever Jhoan Duran acquired at the trade deadline, was struck on the right leg by a line drive and had to be carted off.

A quirky moment came in the fifth inning when Washington’s 263-pound catcher Riley Adams surprised Wheeler by stealing his first base of the season after drawing a leadoff walk. Wheeler, though, settled quickly and retired the next three batters to keep the game level.

Nationals starter Clayton Beeter (0-2) was tagged with the loss after surrendering two runs in just one-third of an inning. CJ Abrams and Lile drove in the only runs for Washington.

The series continues Saturday, with veteran Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker set to face Nationals righty Cade Cavalli, who will make his third start of the season.