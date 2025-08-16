Legendary Australia captain Bob Simpson passes away at 89

An undated picture of former Australian cricket captain Bob Simpson. — X/@australian

SYDNEY: Former Australia cricket captain Bob Simpson passed away in Sydney on Sunday at the age of 89.

Simpson represented Australia in 62 Test matches between 1957 and 1978, scoring 4,869 runs at an average of 46.81, including 10 centuries. He also claimed 71 wickets with his leg spin.

Simpson’s career spanned extraordinary phases. Initially retiring in 1968 after captaining 29 Tests, he returned to lead Australia at the age of 41 in 1977 during the World Series Cricket crisis, guiding a transitional side through a turbulent period.

His 311 against England at Old Trafford in 1964 remains one of the iconic innings in Australian cricket history.

He also forged one of the most successful opening partnerships alongside Bill Lawry, with the pair amassing nearly 3,600 runs together, a record at the time.

Simpson’s greatest legacy arguably came as Australia’s first full-time national coach, a role he assumed in 1986 when the team was struggling.

Under Simpson, Australia won the 1987 World Cup, regained the Ashes in 1989 and reclaimed the Frank Worrell Trophy in 1995, ending a 19-year drought against the West Indies.

After stepping down in 1996, Simpson continued coaching stints with English counties, India, Rajasthan and even the Netherlands.

Notably, Simpson was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1965, inducted into both the Australian and ICC Halls of Fame and was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2007 for his services to cricket.

Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird paid tribute to the legendary cricketer, calling it a sad day for Australian cricket following his passing.

“Bob Simpson was one of the greats of Australian cricket and this is a sad day for anyone fortunate to have watched him play or who benefited from his wisdom,” Baird said.