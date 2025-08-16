Yelich powers Brewers past Reds to 13th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) high fives teammates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Aug 15, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Christian Yelich hit two home runs among his four hits and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a seven-run deficit to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 10-8 here at Great American Ball Park on Friday.

The victory extended the Brewers’ winning streak to 13 games, tying a franchise record set in 1987. Yelich finished four-for-five, falling a triple short of the cycle and gave Milwaukee its first lead with a solo homer in the sixth inning off reliever Scott Barlow (6-1). His two blasts brought his season total to 25.

With the win, Milwaukee improved to 77-44, the best record in Major League Baseball. The Brewers have now won 28 of their last 32 games, outscoring opponents 36-13 over their past three and scoring at least 10 runs in each.

Cincinnati appeared headed for a rout early, sending nine straight batters to the plate during an eight-run second inning to take an 8-1 lead.

Rookie All-Star Jacob Misiorowski, making his return from injury, lasted just one 1/3 innings. DL Hall then gave up five straight hits, including Elly De La Cruz’s two-run double.

Milwaukee answered swiftly with a five-run third inning, highlighted by Yelich’s RBI double and a three-run homer from Andrew Vaughn.

From there, the Brewers’ bullpen was dominant, retiring the final 23 Reds batters. Nick Mears (4-3) earned the win with a perfect fifth inning and Trevor Megill closed it out for his 29th save.

The Brewers’ historic surge continues as they chase the best stretch in franchise history and look to secure the NL Central title in commanding fashion.

Milwaukee right-hander Quinn Priester is scheduled to start on Saturday against Cincinnati right-hander Zack Littell.