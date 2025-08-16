England’s Rehan Ahmed aims to cement all-rounder role ahead of Ashes

England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed (second from left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket on day three of the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi on December 19, 2022. — PCB

LONDON: England’s young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has set his sights on earning a place in the squad for this year’s Ashes series, declaring his ambition to establish himself as a genuine all-rounder on Friday.

The 21-year-old stressed that while bowling remains his primary strength, he is determined to add greater consistency with the bat to contribute in both departments.

“I still feel like I’m a bowler who bowls and a batter who can bat. I want to be very good at both. Whether that takes me years or happens quickly, I will always be striving to be the best all-rounder I can,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed said he has gained confidence from his recent run with the bat, which has already produced five first-class centuries.

“I feel that if I occupy the crease long enough, I will always find ways to score. I just had to find a way to stay out there longer. I’m surprised I’ve kept my head switched on long enough to get five hundreds, but I’m delighted,” he added.

The youngster also addressed comparisons with Australia’s Steve Smith, who started his career as a leg-spinning all-rounder before becoming one of the world’s greatest batters.

“I love bowling, too! Whenever I’ve played for England, it’s been as a bowler. I still think that’s my first skill and I’m trying to learn as much as possible. Leg-spin is an art you can never perfect it’s about working as hard as possible.

"I want to bowl as much as I can, enjoy it and be part of the game. I just want to get runs and a load of wickets consistently in the same games,” he noted.

Looking ahead to the Ashes, Ahmed admitted the thought of playing in Australia excites him, though he remains realistic about his chances.

“I’ve never been to Australia, never played there. It looks a great place to play and the Ashes is an incredible occasion. I’d love to be a part of it.

"But I know the management, if they pick me, they’ll back me 100 percent. If they don’t, it’s because they don’t think I’m the right man for the job there. I have full faith in their judgment.

“If you asked any man on the street if they wanted to play in the Ashes, they’d jump at the chance. If I don’t go, it’ll still be a great watch,” he concluded.