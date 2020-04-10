Former IPL chief laughs off Shoaib Akhtar's 'comical' Indo-Pak series plan

Photo: AFP

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Thursday laughed off Shoaib Akhtar for his "comical" suggestion of staging a an ODI series between Pakistan and India in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Asian News International reported.

The former IPL chief said that Akhtar's proposal was a far-fetched one as even the IPL 2020's fate was uncertain.

"At this stage, if he is talking about a cricket match between India and Pakistan to raise funds to help both the countries then it is a matter of fun," he said.

"We are not even able to organise IPL so who will come to watch that match? Who will allow players to come and play?"

The two sides only ever play against each other in ICC events and the Asia Cup. Their last bilateral encounter was in 2007 after which escalating political tensions have prevented any future series.

"India-Pakistan don't play in bilateral series. Who will organise this match when the current situation of the country is not good and in his country situation is even worst. I feel this statement was comical," he added.

