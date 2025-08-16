Ashab Irfan, Asim Khan storm into Johns Creek Open semifinals

Pakistan's squash players Asim Khan (right) and Ashab Irfan are seen in this collage. —X/@asimkhansquash/Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players Ashab Irfan and Asim Khan delivered impressive performances on Saturday to reach the semifinals of the Johns Creek Open currently underway in the United States.

Top seed Asim Khan defeated Egypt’s Omar El Kattan 3–1. He won his quarterfinal in 46 minutes with scores of 10-12, 11-3, 11-3, 13-11.

Ashab Irfan overpowered Mexico’s Cesar Segundo 3–0 in his quarterfinal. His victory came with game scores of 11-3, 11-8, 11-3.

With these wins, both Ashab Irfan and Asim Khan secured their places in the top four of the USD 12,000 prize money event.

Earlier, Asim and Ashab booked their spots in the quarterfinals after impressive second round victories on Thursday.

Top seed Asim defeated Egypt’s Kareem Badawi 11-3, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8 in a 45-minute battle.

The Pakistani star dominated the opening two games with precise length and controlled rallies before Badawi fought back to claim the third.

Regaining his composure in the fourth, Asim closed out the match to seal his place in the last eight.

Second seed Ashab Irfan produced a commanding performance to dismantle the United States’ Christopher Gordon in just 20 minutes, winning 11-2, 11-4, 11-4.

Ashab’s aggressive shot-making and high pace left the American struggling to find any rhythm.

However, seventh seed Ahsan Ayaz’s campaign ended in a gripping five-game contest against Egypt’s Omar ElKattan. Ahsan took the opening game 11-4 but narrowly lost the second 12-10 and the third 11-9.

He levelled the match by winning the fourth 11-8, yet ElKattan held his nerve in the decider to prevail 11-8 after 58 minutes of intense play.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Huzaifa Ibrahim also bowed out in the round of 16, falling to Brazil’s third seed Diego Gobbi 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 in 47 minutes.

Huzaifa started strongly by claiming the first game but was unable to maintain the momentum against Gobbi’s pace and consistency.