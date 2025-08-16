Naseem, Abbas' effort in vain as Warriors stun Patriots in CPL clash

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots fast bowlers Abbas Afridi (left) and Naseem Shah in action during the CPL 2025 match against Guyana Amazon Warriors in Basseterre on August 15, 2025. — X

BASSETERRE: The brilliant bowling and efforts of Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah and all rounder Abbas Afridi went in vain as the Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by five wickets in the match played on Sunday at Basseterre.

After winning the toss, Warriors’ captain Imran Tahir chose to bowl first. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots managed to score 153/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Opener Andre Fletcher played a fiery innings, scoring 60 runs off 41 balls with the help of five sixes and one four, making him the top scorer. Jyd Goolie added 24 runs from 15 balls, hitting one six and two fours.

Rilee Rossouw scored 12 and Abbas Afridi made 10 runs. Apart from them, no other batter could contribute significantly, with seven players failing to even reach double figures.

For Warriors, Dwaine Pretorius was the standout bowler, taking 3/43 runs in his four-over spell. Imran Tahir picked up 2/29 runs in his four overs and also bowled a maiden over.

Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, the target of 154 runs proved easy for Guyana Amazon Warriors, who chased it down in 17.2 overs with five wickets in hand.

Opener Ben McDermott played a blazing knock of 75 runs off 39 balls, smashing four sixes and ten fours, setting up the chase comfortably.

Then middle-order batter Shai Hope finished the job with a superb 56 runs off 39 balls, including two sixes and five fours, guiding the Warriors to victory.

For St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, fast bowler Abbas Afridi was the most notable performer, taking 2/24 runs in his two overs but in vain.

Naseem bowled three overs, giving away 19 runs and claiming one wicket, which also went in vain. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Waqar Salamkheil picked up a wicket each, but their efforts too were wasted.