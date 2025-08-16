Dillian Whyte and Moses Itauma during the weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight fight at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on August 15, 2025. — Reuters

Derek Chisora favours Dillian Whyte against Moses Itauma after seeing his 'amazing' physique, international media reported on Friday.

Itauma and Whyte will be up against each other on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dillian Whyte has been in and out of the ring in recent years after testing positive for a banned substance, which was later linked to a contaminated supplement, which eventually allowed him to fight again.

Thereafter, Whyte defeated Christian Hammer in March 2024 and stopped Ebenezer Tetteh in seven rounds before missing a fight against Joe Joyce due to injury earlier in 2025.

Whyte has won 31 of 34 pro fights and has also fought the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Initially, Chisora warned Whyte not to fight against the young talent.

But now, speaking in an interview, ‘Del Boy’ said that after seeing Dillian Whyte’s ‘amazing’ physique days before the fight, his opinion has changed.

“I said Moses was going to knock him out but he didn’t like that. But we only judge a fighter by his last fight. His last fight was not great, everybody will look at that fight and look at Moses Itauma’s last fight and see the comparisons totally different,” Chisora said.

“But looking at Dillian right now, he looks in shape, mate. Seeing Dillian in shape now, I’m kind of changing my mind. Right now, he looks beautiful, he looks in amazing shape, I think the big bad wolf is back now.”

Moses Itauma, on the other hand, has also emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.