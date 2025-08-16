Guardiola wants Savinho to stay at City amid Tottenham interest

This collage of photos shows Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola (left) and winger Savinho. — Reuters

Pep Guardiola wants Savinho to stay at Manchester City but said that the final say will be of the Brazilian winger, international media reported on Friday.

According to British media, Tottenham Hotspur have approached City for Savinho and wants the deal to be done before the transfer deadline.

Guardiola has shown a desire to keep the 21-year-old with City. However, it's usually club policy to let players decide about their future.

City manager said that if Tottenham or any other club want a player, it is fair, but he also showed a desire to retain the Brazilian with the squad.

"If Tottenham, or any other club, wants a player, you should call the club, right? It's the same like we do," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"The only thing I'm concerned about today is that Savinho will be with us all the season, and hopefully for many, many years.

"Because at 21-years-old with the potential he has, playing a lot of minutes, he has to improve in final decisions, he's an extraordinary player.

"But at the end, as always, the desire of the player prevails above everything, and after that there has to be an agreement with the club. If you don't make an agreement, the player will be here."

Savinho has injured himself and will not be part of the Pep Guardiola squad for their opener against Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol will also be unavailable, but Rodri is expected to travel to Molineux even though he might have been sidelined until after the September international break, due to recovery from ligament surgery.

"He is so soon to be coming back," Guardiola said.

"Importantly, his knee is perfect. Now he needs to bring minutes into training sessions and a few into games when possible. We don't want him to come back and then step back because it's not dynamic when you can't get rhythm.

"He's made good training sessions. He will travel [to Wolves] and we will decide whether he gets a few minutes. Hopefully he can in the next three games and then after the international break he can help us."