Lionel Messi set to return as Inter Miami host Galaxy

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi jump over Atlas FC goalkeeper Camilo Vargas during the second half of a group stage Leagues Cup match at Chase Stadium on Jul 30, 2025. — Reuters

Lionel Messi is likely to return from injury for the match against L.A. Galaxy on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed.

Messi was absent from Miami's last two encounters due to a ‘minor’ thigh injury, but joined training on Wednesday.

Messi sustained an injury during Miami's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on August 02, in Fort Lauderdale, in the 11th minute when he collided with two opponents.

Miami (12-5-6, 42 points), which suffered one of the worst 4-1 defeats of the ongoing campaign against Orlando City last Sunday, could use Messi's help as they try to bounce back.

Inter Miami’s coach, Mascherano, said that Messi has already trained with the team and is okay, and may play on Saturday if nothing unusual happens.

"Leo is okay. In fact, he has already trained with the team since Wednesday," Mascherano said.

"You saw him on Wednesday. And well, apart from the fact that we have training today, we believe that if nothing strange happens, he will be called up for tomorrow's match."

Miami will also be depending on the performance of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari as well, who returned from an injury against Orlando but was greeted by a relentless barrage of shots.

Ustari's return encouraged the trade of longtime keeper Drake Callender this week to Charlotte FC. Callendar has featured in only three games this season after returning from sports hernia surgery.

"I want to wish him all the best in this new stage. I know this year has been difficult for him due to the injuries and the surgery," Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi said of Callander.