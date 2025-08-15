Steve Smith cautions England ahead of Ashes

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates scoring a century during the first day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on January 29, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Australia’s batting stalwart Steve Smith on Friday, issued a stern warning to England ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes, scheduled to run from November 21 to January 4, 2026.

The right-handed batter, in an interview with a British media outlet, acknowledged England as a ‘good side’, praising their aggressive brand of cricket, particularly displayed in the recently concluded five-match home series against India, which he described as outstanding.

Smith, however, argued that their batters would face a ‘big challenge’ when they tour Australia for the Ashes later this year, highlighting that the pitches in the country have been tricky in the past three to four years.

“I watched a lot of the series against India and it was one of the best Test series I've seen in a long time. The cricket that was played by both teams was outstanding,” Smith stated.

“England have a good side at the moment. They are obviously playing a really aggressive brand of cricket.

“I think coming down to Australia, particularly for their batters, it's going to be a big challenge. The wickets in the last three-four years have been really tricky.”

The 36-year-old further expressed confidence in Australia’s experienced bowling lineup and thus anticipates a ‘great series’.

“We've obviously got a very experienced bowling lineup with guys that have played over a long period of time and been extremely successful. I'm looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a great series,” Steve Smith concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the blockbuster Ashes will get underway in Perth on November 21, followed by a day-night Test in Brisbane.

The third Test is scheduled to be played in Adelaide, while the remaining two fixtures will be hosted by Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.