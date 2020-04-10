Photo: PCB

Lahore Qalandars batsman Ben Dunk has made it clear that he would want to come back and help Lahore Qalandars lift their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy once the novel coronavirus pandemic is over.

"Our team was on a roll. Hopefully later this year, we can all get back together and play these next two games and walk away with the trophy," Dunk said in a widely reported video conference.



READ: PCB torn between resuming PSL 2020 in November and declaring Multan Sultans winners

"There are some serious things that we have to resolve around the world before the playoffs go ahead, but I have no qualms and in fact I can’t wait to get back and play those playoff games at some stage in near future."

Dunk also waxed lyrical about his Qalandars teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying that the young pacer can "easily" bag the player of the tournament title in the T20 World Cup later this year.

"He [Shaheen] is dangerous with the new ball as he swings it both ways and then comes back at the death and bowls really good yorkers and slower balls. I am excited to see him here in Australia in T20 World Cup as he could easily be the player of the tournament," he said.



READ: Chadwick Walton unsure if PSL 2020 can be completed even after pandemic is over

Can't wait to go back and help Lahore Qalandar win PSL 2020: Ben Dunk