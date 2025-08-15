Jacob Bethell set to become youngest England captain in Ireland T20Is

England's Jacob Bethell reacts during a training session for their first ODI against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on October 29, 2024. — AFP

LONDON: Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been named the England captain for their three-match away series against Ireland, scheduled to be played in Dublin from September 17 to 21.

Bethell, who has represented England in 29 international matches across formats since making his debut in September last year, will become the youngest to captain the side in men’s cricket.

The 21-year-old will thus break the 137-year-old record, currently held by Monty Bowden, who was 23 years and 144 days when he captained England in a Test series against South Africa in 1888-89.

England men’s selector Luke Wright backed Bethell for the leadership role and urged that the series against Ireland would help him develop his skills further for the international stage.

"Jacob Bethell has impressed with his leadership qualities ever since he has been with the England squads and the series against Ireland will provide him with the opportunity to further develop those skills on the international stage," Wright said.

Bethell will lead an inexperienced England squad in the T20I series against Ireland as key players, including captain Harry Brook, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith, are set to be rested in light of the workload management.

Furthermore, Marcus Trescothick is set to take the coaching reins from Brendon McCullum, who will also sit out of the three T20Is in Malahide, scheduled to be played on September 17, 19 and 21, respectively.

England T20I squad for T20I series against Ireland: Jacob Bethell (c), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood