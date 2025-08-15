Pakistan's squad for tri-series, Asia Cup 2025 may feature 18 players: sources

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their third T20I against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on August 3, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 is likely to be comprised of 18 players, three more than the usual number, sources told Geo Super on Friday.

According to the details, the national men’s selection committee has started initial deliberation for the contingent and will now consult with T20I captain Salman Ali Agha and head coach Mike Hesson, who returned to the country earlier today after the white-ball series against West Indies.

Sources further told that after the consultation between the selection committee, captain Agha and coach Hesson, the list of shortlisted will be sent for approval from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, with the formal announcement expected in the next two to three days.

The insiders further revealed that the Pakistan squad for the upcoming assignments may be comprised of 18 players, with emerging pacers Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal likely to be called up.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, who suffered a hamstring injury during the T20I series against West Indies, is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here.

He will also undergo necessary tests, but is expected to attain fitness in time for the upcoming assignments.

All-rounder and T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan is unlikely to participate in both the tri-nation series and the Asia Cup as he continues his rehabilitation following surgery.

It is pertinent to mention that the tri-nation series will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan and hosts UAE.

Pakistan will begin their campaign against Afghanistan on August 29 at 7:00 PM local time.

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup 2025 will get underway on August 9 with the match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong and will conclude on September 28.

The Green Shirts will start their campaign on September 12 against Oman, while their blockbuster fixture against arch-rivals India is scheduled on September 14.