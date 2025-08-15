Khamzat Chimaev completes 37lb weight cut for Dricus du Plessis fight

Photo of of Russian MMA fighter Khamzat Chimaev weighing in for UFC 319 in Chicago on August 15, 2025. — Screengrab/X

Khamzat Chimaev has successfully weighed in at 183lb, two less than the upper limit, ahead of his highly-anticipated bout against middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 on Saturday at Chicago’s United Centre.

The current figure means Chimaev was three pounds less than the weight for his victory against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in 2024 and 2.5 pounds lighter than for his win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 in 2023.

Chimaev's friend and training partner, Movsar Evloev, said that when ‘Borz’ started the training, he was 220lb.

"When he fought Whittaker he just took him down and broke him" Evloev said.

"Nobody had done this against Whittaker, and Khamzat still has big power of punching, he can turn off your lights with one punch.

Later, Dricus du Plessis weighed in, making a 45lb body transformation from over 230lb to hit the middleweight limit of 185lb.

The middleweight champion, in a recent interview, admitted that he was going to need to cut 45 lbs to hit the limit for UFC 319.

"I think he's even bigger than Du Plessis, of course he is; he's big and strong as hell. I don't know how much in pounds, but he was more than 100kg (220lb)."

Khamzat Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis has also been impressive in recent times. He defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and won a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.