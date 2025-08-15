England name squads for white-ball series against South Africa

England's Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after dismissing West Indies' Roston Chase (right) during their third ODI at The Oval in London on June 3, 2025. — ECB

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday, announced the squads for their upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, scheduled to run from September 2 to 14.

Following the blockbuster five-match Test series against India, England will now turn their focus towards the shorter formats, with a three-match each ODI and T20I series against South Africa set to mark the end of their home summer season.

The ODI series will get underway at Headingley in Leeds on September 2, while Lord’s and The Rose Bowl will host the subsequent fixtures on September 4 and 7, respectively.

The T20Is will be played in Cardiff, Manchester and Nottingham on September 10, 12 and 14, respectively.

Middle-order batter Harry Brook, who was named England captain following their disastrous campaign at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy earlier this year, will continue to lead the side in the home white-ball series.

The England squad for the ODI series against South Africa remained largely unchanged but marked the inclusion of emerging pacer Sonny Baker, who earned his maiden call-up on the back of impressive performances for England Lions.

Baker will replace Gus Atkinson in the ODI squad as the latter has been rested ahead of The Ashes.

The hosts will also be bolstered by the inclusion of express pacer Jofra Archer in both squads, who made his Test return during the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after a four-year hiatus.

England squads:

For South Africa ODIs: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Jamie Smith.

For South Africa T20Is: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith and Luke Wood.