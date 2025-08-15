Adesanya makes final prediction for Du Plessis, Chimaev's fight

South African middleweight UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis (left) UFC CEO Dana White (centre) and Khamzat Chimaev during face off for UFC 319 on August 14, 2025. — Instagram/dricusduplessis

Israel Adesanya predicted that the fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev could end in two ways, international media reported on Friday.

South African middleweight UFC champion Du Plessis will defend his title against Chimaev at UFC 319 on Saturday at Chicago’s United Centre in a highly anticipated bout. This marks DDP’s third defence of his belt.

Adesanya, on his YouTube channel, stated that the fight could finish in two ways: if Du Plessis drags the bout into later rounds, it would go in his way; meanwhile, for Chimaev, the key would be to finish the opponent in the first or second round.

“I’ve looked at this fight two ways: Khamzat comes out, just grabs a hold of DDP, and just drags him into deep water in the first or second, and finishes him,” Adesanya said.

“Or DDP matches his crazy, matches Khamzat’s crazy with his own type of crazy and his willingness to not quit, and then drags Khamzat into deep waters of the third, fourth, or fifth round and gets him out of there. That’s how I see this fight going.”

Adesanya further added that Khamzat is going to go after ‘DDP’ from the get-go, but if Du Plessis drags him to round three, four or five, it's going to be a problem for ‘Borz’.

“Khamzat showed his hand. He’s going to go after him from the get-go,” Adesanya added.

“But DDP, I think, can weather the storm and probably finish Khamzat later on. Because Khamzat, if it gets to Rounds 3, 4, 5, it’s going to be a problem. It probably won’t get to Round 5. I say Round 3 or 4, DDP.

“But if Khamzat is going to win, it’s going to be in the first round. It’s going to be impressive, it’s going to be spectacular, it’s going to be violent. I’m going to go with DDP.”

Khamzat Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis has also been impressive in recent times. He defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and won a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.