Hansi Flick hopeful to register new recruits ahead of La Liga opener

Hansi Flick attends his first training session as Barcelona´s new head coach at the Joan Gamper training ground in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona, on July 19, 2024.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is confident about registering key players ahead of Saturday's La Liga opener at Mallorca, international media reported on Friday.

The Spanish champions are struggling to register players due to La Liga's strict financial rules, as they have spent more on signings and wages than they have generated in revenue for multiple seasons.

Flick said he is not happy about the situation, but he is hopeful that they will sort things out before their LaLiga opener.

"For me, the situation, you can imagine I'm not happy about that. But I know the situation and I believe in the club," Flick said.

"We have to wait till tomorrow. It was the same situation last season.

"We will focus on what we can change and what is in our hands. The other things, I believe in the club."

Barcelona this summer signed Joan Garcia, who joined the club from local rivals Espanyol in June, Wojciech Szczesny, who signed an extension, and Marcus Rashford, who moved from Manchester United on loan; all have not been registered yet.

The club's registration issue has been resolved to some extent through some dramatic internal manoeuvring involving captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The club asked Ter Stegen to sign a long-term medical leave that would allow them to clear 80% of his wages until mid-season and comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play rules, but he initially refused to sign an agreement.

Sidelined for at least three months due to surgery, he was stripped of his captaincy before it was reinstated when he eventually agreed to the deal.

Hansi Flick reflected on Marc's issue, saying that the club and he spoke and sorted out the things.

"I think the most important thing is that everyone speaks together. Marc and the club, they spoke," Flick said.

"The most important thing for me, for Marc and the club is that he comes back.

"He's shown for many years here that he's a fantastic goalkeeper and the important thing is that he comes back and is ready to play. We'll all help him, we're all on his side."

Inigo Martinez's transfer to Al-Nassr has also freed up crucial salary space, as Barca have €14 million off the wage bill; however, they have to reduce that to the limits set by La Liga.

Flick admitted mixed feelings about losing the veteran, who was an integral part of central defence.

"I was a little bit surprised but I could totally understand him. I'm not happy that he left, he's a fantastic player and has a great personality," Flick said.

"He was one of our leaders, he was outstanding not only as a player but also a personality in the dressing room. He deserves this and I wish him all the best."