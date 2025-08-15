Tentative dates for first Women’s T20 Blind World Cup unveiled

Pakistan and Australia players in action during their fifth blind women's T20 match at the Wally Tate Park in Queensland on April 25, 2025. — PBCC

LAHORE: The inaugural edition of the Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup is expected to begin on November 10 this year, with matches scheduled to be played on a single-league basis, sources told Geo Super on Friday.

According to the details, the mega event will be played in a hybrid model, with Delhi and Bangalore in India hosting the league matches. In contrast, Pakistan will play all of their matches in Nepal.

The tournament is expected to feature six teams. One of the semi-finals is proposed to take place in Bangalore, and the other in Kathmandu. If Pakistan reaches the final, it will be held in Kathmandu; otherwise, the final is likely to be played in Bangalore, sources added.

The final schedule of matches will be released by the Indian Blind Cricket Association in due course.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council’s (PBCC) selection committee has shortlisted 20 probable women’s blind cricketers for the mega event during a Selection and Training Camp, held in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir in July.

The probables, featuring seven players each from B1 and B2 categories and six from B3, will be narrowed down into a final 16-member squad on October 15, the PBCC had said.

Pakistan’s 20 probables for Women’s T20 Blind Cricket World Cup

Players in B1 Category (Totally Blind)

Bushra Zahoor (Gujranwala), Bisma Hussain (Lahore), Shumaila Kiran (Sawabi), Esha Faisal (Karachi), Rimsha Shabbir (Islamabad), Qandeel Fatima (Rawalpindi) and Sumera Malik (Rawalpindi).

Players in B2 Category (Partially Blind)

Nimra Rafique (Rawalpindi), Nusrat Batool (Sargoda), Eman Arshad (Islamabad), Meerab Ashraf (Lahore), Hooria Malik (Kashmir), Sadia Khalid (Gujranwala) and Rabia Javed Hashmi (Hafizabad).

Players in B3 Category (Partially Sighted)

Armeen Tariq (Gujrat), Mehreen Ali (Gilgit), Nisha Baksh (Lahore), Noor Fatima (Shorkot), Maryam Jahangir (Kashmir) and Maryam Khan (Karachi).