Photo: AFP

Southampton on Thursday deferred players' wages and effectively becoming the first Premier League club to do so as a senior official for their union insisted that they play their part in helping the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Southampton’s players, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, his staff and the club's directors will defer their salaries for April, May and June.

The club said the measure would "help protect the future of the club, the staff that work within it and the community we serve".

Southampton also said they would not be using the government scheme to pay the salaries of other employees.

Southampton becomes first Premier League club to defer players' pay