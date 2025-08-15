Arteta says one major trophy could cement Arsenal among elite clubs

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during match against Athletic Bilbao on August 9, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta cited his team as ‘one of the best in Europe’, mentioning that one major trophy can take their name in elite clubs, the team manager said on Friday.

Arteta has earlier led the team to win one FA Cup and two FA Community Shield trophies during his seven-year tenure and finished second in the last Premier League season.

Arteta explained in an interview that he gave everything from his side, and the club has transformed into a better-performing team, but they still need to achieve big things.

"I give my passion, my energy, my knowledge, and everything I have to give to this club," Arteta said.

"I believe we have transformed this club from where it was to where it is today.

"In terms of performance, when we look at the last three years of the Premier League, we are the team that has scored the most points. But we still need to win a major title. That's what we're missing, because the rest is done.

"The connection with the fans has changed, there's no doubt that Arsenal is one of the best teams in Europe at the moment, but we still need to seal that achievement."

Arsenal has spent a significant amount this summer, adding a striker in Viktor Gyökeres for €63 million ($74m) while also welcoming Noni Madueke, Martín Zubimendi, Christhian Mosquera, Christian Nørgaard, and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a combined transfer outlay of over €200m.

Arteta added that they have signed new players for the betterment of our squad.

"It was a summer in which we had the chance to rest and relax. It was also a summer in which we worked hard, in which we were able to sign new players to have a bigger and better quality squad," Arteta said.