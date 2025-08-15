Cincinnati Open: Atmane upsets Rune to set up semi-final against Sinner

Terence Atmane (FRA) returns a shot against Holger Rune (DEN) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati on August 14, 2025. — Reuters

French qualifier Terence Atmane upsets world number nine Holger Rune 6-2, 6-3 at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday to set up a semi-final against Jannik Sinner.

Atmane, 23, has reached the semi-final of a Masters 1000 for the first time in his career. He has also become the first qualifier to reach the Cincinnati last four in 10 years.

Atmane, ranked 136th in the world, also downed world number four Taylor Fritz in the round of 16.

The 23-year-old was very excited after the victory. He said reaching the Masters 1000 semi-final for the first time will be very helpful for his career.

"I don't think any words can describe how I feel right now," Atmane, 23, said.

"It's pretty insane to be honest. I cannot believe it.

"Being here in the semi-finals of a Masters 1000, breaking into the Top 100 and even more with the win tonight — it's also a lot of money for me, so it's going to be very helpful for my career. It means a lot to me. I'm very emotional about it."

Canadian Open champion Ben Shelton also kept up his fine form as he overcame Czech 22nd seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 to make it to the quarter-finals.

Shelton reflected on his current form, saying he is hungry, in a good rhythm and wants to prove himself.

"I'm hungry. I'm in a good rhythm," Shelton said.

"I'm playing good tennis and my body feels good.

"I think the confidence along with not being satisfied, wanting to prove myself over and over every time that I'm out on the court, and having things that I want to get better at is a huge motivation for me and it pushes me every match."