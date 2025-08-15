Joe Root responds to David Warner’s jibe ahead of Ashes 2025-26

David Warner of Australia shakes hands with Joe Root of England during day five of the Third Ashes Test Match between Australia and England at WACA on December 17, 2013 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

England’s batting star Joe Root has brushed aside comments from former Australia opener David Warner ahead of the Ashes 2025-26, which begins in November.

Warner, currently playing in The Hundred in England, recently questioned Root’s record in Australia.

“The big anchor there is Rooty, who is yet to score a hundred in Australia. Hazlewood tends to have his number. He will have to take the surfboard off his front leg,” Warner remarked.

Responding to a British news outlet, the right-handed batter said he was unfazed by the remarks.

“Just that. I have no control over how people perceive the game or discuss it in an interview. Nothing new, is it? You know there are going to be storylines and people wanting to hype up a big series,” he said.

Does not really change anything. It is sort of irrelevant to me. What can I do about it? Just make sure it is not a talking point in six months or 100 days’ time,” he added.

The 34-year-old added that his focus is on contributing to strong starts for England.

“When you get out there, you have to got to try and impact the game and help your team get off to a good star,” he explained.

Despite being the second-highest run-scorer in Test history, Root has yet to score a century in Australia, with 892 runs at an average of 35.68. However, since 2022, he has scored 15 centuries at an average of 64.64.

The Ashes 2025-26 will open in Perth on November 21, followed by a day-night Test in Brisbane, then Adelaide, with the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the New Year’s Test in Sydney rounding out the series.