Kingsmen edge Perth Scorchers in Top End T20 thriller

Kingsmen captain Hammad Azam during the Top End T20 Series match against Perth Scorchers at the TIO Stadium in Darwin, Australia on August 15, 2025. - Instagram/kingsmencricketusa

DARWIN: Kingsmen began their Top End T20I campaign on a winning note, edging past Perth Scorchers by two wickets in a thrilling contest at the TIO Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, the Scorchers posted 141-7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks largely to Teague Wyllie’s solid knock of 67 off 50 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes.

Baxter Holt added 17 off 22 deliveries, while Nicholas Hobson chipped in with 13, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to make significant contributions.

For the Kingsmen, spinner Hassan Khan impressed with figures of 3/22 in four overs, while Scott Kuggeleijn claimed two wickets. Milind Kumar and Asif Mehmood took one wicket each.

Chasing 142, Kingsmen faced early pressure as wickets fell in quick succession, leaving them struggling at 84-5 in 12.1 overs.

Shahen Jayasuriya managed 12 off 10 balls, Faraz Ali made just three off eight, Milind Kumar scored 11 off nine, and Tajinder Dhillon departed for nine off 15 balls.

Opener Shayan Jahangir fought hard with a 38-run knock from 30 deliveries but fell short of guiding his team home.

Hassan Khan then joined skipper Hammad Azam to form a crucial 35-run stand, easing the pressure before Hassan was dismissed for 22 off 11 balls, which included four boundaries, leaving the score at 119-6 in 15.3 overs.

Scott Kuggeleijn added 10 runs before departing, but Hammad Azam held his nerve, finishing unbeaten on a match-winning 28 off 16 balls with four boundaries to seal the victory.

For Perth, Matthew Kelly led the bowling attack with 3/33 in four overs, while Luke Holt claimed two wickets. Albert Esterhuysen, Corey Rocchiccioli, and Matthew Spoors picked up one wicket apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that the Azam-led team’s second match will be against the Adelaide Strikers at the same venue on August 17.

Their third game is scheduled against the Pakistan Shaheens at the DXC Arena on August 19, followed by a clash with the ACT Comets on August 20.

Kingsmen Squad for Top End T20 Series:

Hammad Azam (Captain), Saad Ali, Hassan Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ehsan Adil, Milind Kumar, Tajinder Singh, Nick Fletcher, Shayan Jahangir, Shehan Jayasuriya, Arya Kannantha, Umar Khan, Faraz Ali, Asif Mehmood, Ghulam Mudassar.