Are Babar and Rizwan still in plans for tri-series, Asia Cup?

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan interacts with teammate Babar Azam during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at National Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - AFP

Pakistan's star duo of Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, are still not part of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) plans for the upcoming tri-nation T20I series featuring Afghanistan and the UAE this month and Asia Cup 2025 in September.

In the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the West Indies, both batters struggled with underwhelming performances and have yet to make their comeback in the shorter format since their exclusion from the squad in December 2024.

Babar scored 47 in the first match, a three-ball duck in the second, and nine runs in the final match. Rizwan managed 53 in the series opener, 16 in the second match, and a first-ball duck in the third.

Meanwhile, the return of two pacers is poised, as Salman Mirza and all-rounder Ahmed Daniyal are set to rejoin the squad for the tri-series.

Both impressed during the recent three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, where Mirza took seven wickets in three matches, while Daniyal claimed three wickets and contributed 17 runs in two games, despite Pakistan losing the series 2-1.

The duo will replace Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, who will be rested for workload management but are expected to return for the Asia Cup 2025 in September.

It is pertinent to mention that the tri-series is set to take place from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

This tri-series will serve as a crucial preparatory event for all three teams ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which is also scheduled in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

The tournament will provide players with a valuable opportunity to adjust to local conditions before the continental showdown.

Originally, Pakistan was scheduled to host Afghanistan in a bilateral T20I series in August.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed converting it into a tri-nation series, moving the fixtures to the UAE to better prepare teams for the Asia Cup.

The tri-series will kick off on Friday, August 29, with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM local time.

Each team will face the others twice, ensuring that all sides play at least four matches before the top two teams advance to the final, scheduled for 7 September.

Tournament schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):