First batch of Pakistan players return to Lahore after West Indies white-ball tour

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha lands in Lahore after completion of West Indies white-ball tour on August 15m 2025. - Reporter

LAHORE: The first group of Pakistan cricketers returned to Lahore on Friday following the conclusion of the white-ball tour of the West Indies, which featured a three-match ODI and T20I series.

Four players—Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha and Hassan Nawaz—arrived alongside Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and other support staff.

Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies yielded mixed results. The men in green claimed the three-match T20I series 2-1 under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha, while the hosts dominated the 50-over format.

In the ODI series decider, West Indies posted a commanding total of 294/6 in their 50 overs.

Captain Shai Hope starred with a brilliant 120 off 94 balls, including 10 boundaries and five sixes.

Justin Greaves provided valuable support with 43 runs off 24 balls, helping the duo build a 110-run partnership. Additional contributions from Evin Lewis (37) and Roston Chase (36) further strengthened the total.

Pakistan’s reply ended in a dramatic collapse as the team was bowled out for just 92 in 29.2 overs, losing the match by 202 runs.

All-rounder and captain Salman Ali Agha top-scored with 30 runs off 49 balls, while Mohammad Nawaz remained unbeaten on 23.

Hasan Nawaz contributed 13 runs, but the top order struggled, with opener Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, captain Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed all dismissed without scoring.

The victory marked West Indies’ first ODI series win over Pakistan in more than three decades, ending a streak of 10 consecutive series losses.

The last time the Caribbean side had defeated Pakistan in an ODI series was in November 1991 during their tour of Pakistan, when the West Indies, led by Richie Richardson, won the series 2-0 under the captaincy of Imran Khan, with the second ODI ending in a tie.

Pakistan will now head to the UAE for a tri-nation T20I series against Afghanistan and the UAE, starting on August 29 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and running until September 7.

The Men in Green will then turn their focus to the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to 28.