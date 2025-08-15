Defending Champion Jannik Sinner powers into Cincinnati open semi-finals

Jannik Sinner (ITA) returns a shot against Felix Auger Aliassime (CAN) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 14, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his impressive run at the Cincinnati Open with a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday at P&G Center Court.

The world number one extended his hardcourt winning streak to 25 matches, becoming only the fifth man this century to achieve 25 consecutive victories on the surface, joining Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray.

Sinner dominated the match from the outset, capitalising on Auger-Aliassime's 29 unforced errors to claim his first victory in three meetings against the 23rd-seeded Canadian, completing the match in just 71 minutes with a run of six consecutive games.

Following his victory, the 23-year-old acknowledged that he felt great when he was playing and admited that he will work hard and will be back in the semis.

"Today I felt great on court. I think you saw that, but every day is going to be different," Sinner said.

"Tomorrow is a day off, which is good for me. We will try and put some reps in and then see what I can do in the semis," he added.

Sinner will next face French qualifier Terence Atmane on Wednesday. Atmane impressed by defeating Danish seventh seed Holger Rune 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals.

In other action, American Ben Shelton advanced to the quarter-finals, while Coco Gauff secured her spot with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti. Gauff will face fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini in the next round.