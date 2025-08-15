Jose Tena’s clutch hit lifts Nationals over Phillies

Washington Nationals second baseman Jose Tena looks on in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Aug 8, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Jose Tena delivered a two-run single in the seventh inning to lead the Washington Nationals to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on Thursday.

The Nationals trailed 2-1 entering the seventh but broke through against Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo.

Luzardo walked Paul DeJong to lead off the inning, then gave up a double to Riley Adams and issued another walk to Daylen Lile, loading the bases with no outs. That ended Luzardo’s night after six-plus innings with seven strikeouts.

Reliever Orion Kerkering recorded the first out of the inning, but Tena lined a single to center field, driving in DeJong and Adams to give Washington the lead for good.

Nationals starter Brad Lord held the Phillies to two runs on seven hits over six innings. Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1) recorded a key out to end the seventh and earned the win, while Cole Henry pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.

Paul DeJong also homered in the fourth, tying the game at 1-1 with a solo shot off Luzardo.

Philadelphia had taken an early lead in the third when Bryce Harper’s fielder’s choice scored Bryson Stott. Trea Turner added the second Phillies run in the fifth on Kyle Schwarber’s double.

Washington has now won two straight games and four of its last six, while Philadelphia has dropped three in a row, seeing its division lead narrow.

The Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore to the mound on Friday against Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler.