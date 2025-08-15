Gill and Siraj’s form raises selection dilemma for Asia Cup 2025 squad

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj of India during a India Nets Session at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 09, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

The selection of India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in the UAE next month, is set to be anything but routine.

With a wealth of options and several compelling choices, the selectors face a delicate balancing act. They are expected to meet early next week, most likely on August 19, to finalise the squad for the continental championship running from September 9 to 28.

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah—the cream of Indian cricket—are all available, making it challenging to leave any of them out.

None of these players featured in India’s last T20I series in February, a home bilateral against England, but the Asia Cup presents a different challenge altogether.

This year’s Asia Cup could see India face arch-rivals Pakistan up to three times in a high-voltage, high-pressure environment, emphasising the need for a nearly fail-proof squad.

Gill and Siraj are currently in the spotlight after outstanding performances in testing conditions.

India’s Test captain, in particular, amassed a staggering 754 runs in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and has made himself available for the Duleep Trophy immediately after returning from England, signaling his readiness for all formats.

Having last played a T20I over a year ago and serving as a traveling reserve during the US leg of last year’s T20 World Cup, leaving him out would be a bold decision.

However, accommodating him will not be easy. India already has a settled batting order, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opening, followed by Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Hardik Pandya—players with proven T20 credentials.

Gill’s exceptional quality and current form, however, make him a strong contender.

His IPL season was equally impressive, scoring 650 runs at an average of 50 with a strike rate above 150, ranking fourth behind Sai Sudharsan (759), Suryakumar Yadav (717), and Virat Kohli (657).

With Kohli retired from T20Is, Gill’s performance further strengthens his case, though the question remains: whose place would he take?

On the bowling front, Mohammed Siraj was India’s standout performer in England, taking the most wickets and showing remarkable endurance and skill.

Yet, unlike Gill, Siraj had a modest IPL season, taking 16 wickets in 15 games compared to his teammate Prasidh Krishna’s 25 wickets.

With Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier T20 bowler, expected to be available, the selectors face tough choices in balancing the pace attack while also considering players like Jaiswal and Iyer, whose inclusion is tempting but not straightforward