Bangladesh indefinitely postpone Test series against Australia

Bangladesh’s cricket authorities on Thursday said the two-match Test series against Australia, which was scheduled for June, will be indefinitely postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Aussies had been due to play the Tests in Chittagong and Dhaka between June 11 and June 23.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it would work with its Australian counterpart to find a future window for the series, which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

"This is understandably disappointing for players and fans," BCB chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury said in a statement.

"The health of our people and communities is the number one priority for both Boards and that is reflected in the action we have taken," said Kevin Roberts of Cricket Australia.

