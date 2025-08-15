Sam Wells steps down as New Zealand men's cricket selector

An undated picture of New Zealand men's cricket chief selector Sam Wells. - NZC

Former first-class cricketer Sam Wells has announced he will step down from his role as selector for the New Zealand men’s cricket team.

Wells, who has held the crucial selection position for nearly two years, oversaw a significant transition period for the team, including the departure of long-time coach Gary Stead and the retirement of former captain Tim Southee from Test cricket.

During his tenure, New Zealand achieved a historic 3-0 Test series triumph over India on their home soil and reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Despite these successes, the 41-year-old has decided to step down to focus on his personal and professional commitments.

“Serving as selection manager for the Black Caps over the past two years has been a tremendous privilege,” Wells said.

“I’m deeply grateful to NZC for the opportunity to contribute to the national side.

“It’s been an honour to work alongside the dedicated coaches, talented players, and committed support staff around New Zealand.

“While I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in the role, I’ve made the difficult decision to step down in order to prioritise my personal and professional commitments outside of cricket.

“I remain a proud supporter of the Black Caps and will continue to cheer the team on as they build toward future success.”

New Zealand Cricket will now begin the process of finding a successor to Wells to fill the key role of selector for the men’s team.