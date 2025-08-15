Cleveland rallies from early deficit to beat Miami

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias celebrates his three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field on Aug 13, 2025. — Reuters

CLEVELAND: Gabriel Arias drove in two runs, Jose Ramirez scored three times with three hits, and Tanner Bibee earned his fifth consecutive win as the Cleveland Guardians rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Miami Marlins 9-4 at Progressive Field on Thursday.

Cleveland has been surging since ending a 10-game losing streak on July 7, posting a 23-9 record since then.

Bibee earned his fifth straight victory despite early setbacks, pitching 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs while recording five strikeouts and four walks. The right-hander now stands 5-0 with a 5.13 ERA in six starts since July 12.

After Miami jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, Arias sparked Cleveland’s comeback with an RBI groundout and later gave the Guardians the lead in the fifth with a sacrifice fly that scored Ramirez.

Ramirez’s seventh-inning run moved him past Kenny Lofton into third place on Cleveland’s all-time runs list with 977.

Edward Cabrera (6-6) took the loss for Miami, giving up five runs on seven hits across 5 1/3 innings. Cabrera had been dominant in recent starts, entering with a 1.40 ERA over his last four outings.

The Marlins were hampered by defensive errors, including a key two-run miscue by Guardians catcher Austin Hedges in the first inning. Cade Smith earned his sixth save, closing out the ninth inning after Nic Enright loaded the bases.

Cleveland now leads the all-time series 9-8. Miami’s Sandy Alcantara will start Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Boston, while Guardians’ Joey Cantillo takes the mound as Cleveland hosts Atlanta.