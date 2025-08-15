Scherzer shines, Guerrero Jr. homers as Blue Jays edge past Cubs

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer pitches to the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Rogers Centre on Aug 14, 2025. — Reuters

TORONTO: Max Scherzer pitched seven strong innings, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run home run to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre on Thursday.

Scherzer allowed just one run on five hits, walked one, and struck out three as the Blue Jays secured the rubber match of the three-game series.

The veteran right-hander overcame early hard contact and escaped a sixth-inning jam after surrendering a solo homer to Michael Busch, his 24th of the season.

Toronto’s offense had been quiet through six innings, aside from Tyler Heineman’s single in the third.

In the seventh, Davis Schneider walked and advanced on Ernie Clement’s sacrifice bunt, setting the stage for Guerrero Jr., who blasted his 20th home run of the season—a two-run shot off an 0-2 curveball from Cubs starter Matthew Boyd (11-6).

Boyd otherwise pitched well, allowing two hits and two runs with five strikeouts over seven innings.

The Cubs threatened in the eighth, putting runners on second and third with none out. However, relievers Brendon Little and Seranthony Domínguez struck out the side to preserve the lead.

Jeff Hoffman closed out the ninth for his 27th save, striking out three while allowing a single and a stolen base.

Top Cubs prospect Owen Caissie made his MLB debut as designated hitter but went 0-for-4. The Burlington, Ontario native was robbed of a hit in his first at-bat by a diving Schneider.

Looking ahead, Cubs right-hander Colin Rea is scheduled to start Friday against Pirates right-hander Braxton Ashcraft, while Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt is expected to face the Rangers’ Jacob deGrom.