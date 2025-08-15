Chris Woakes gives update on shoulder injury ahead of Ashes

Chris Woakes during the fifth Rothesay Test Match between England and India at The Kia Oval on August 4, 2025 in London, England. - ICC

England pacer Chris Woakes has shared encouraging news about his recovery from a dislocated shoulder sustained during the final Test against India.

After a demanding Test series against India, England now turn their focus to the Ashes Down Under later this year.

Woakes, who injured his shoulder while fielding in the fifth Test earlier this month, revealed that his recovery is progressing better than expected.

Speaking to Sky Sports on the sidelines of The Hundred, Woakes appeared without an arm sling and said:

“Certainly good news for me. That's the best way to look at it,” Woakes told Sky Sports.

“Obviously out of the sling and feel like I can move it a lot better now which is good two weeks down the line.

“I suppose once you get a little bit more movement into it, feels little bit more normal. But still a lot of work to do.

“Going to try and (stay) focused on the rehab and get it as strong as possible. Ideally not for surgery for now but we'll see how that goes and hopefully we can get it nice and strong again.”

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old had told BBC Sport that he was still weighing the options between surgery and rehabilitation to treat the injury.

The England seamer suffered the dislocated shoulder on the opening day of the series-deciding Test at The Oval.

Although ruled out for the remainder of the match, he walked out to bat on the tense final morning with his left arm in a sling, as England chased a series-clinching victory but fell short by six runs.

Woakes’ positive recovery update comes as a boost for England ahead of their five-Test Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia, which is set to begin on November 21.