Nat Sciver-Brunt leads Trent Rockets to first victory in women’s Hundred 2025

Trent Rockets' Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during their The Hundred women's competition match against London Spirit at The Lord's in London on August 14, 2025. — The Hundred

LONDON: Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten half-century, followed by Kirstie Gordon’s four-wicket haul, powered Trent Rockets to crush hosts London Spirit in the 13th match of The Hundred 2025 women’s competition here at The Lord’s on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the visitors racked up a formidable total of 149/6 on the board in their allotted 100 deliveries.

The Rockets got off to a flying start to their innings, with their opening pair, comprising Bryony Smith and Natasha Wraith, putting together a brisk 62-run stand until both fell victim to Eva Gray in quick succession.

Smith, who was the core aggressor of the opening stand, scored 42 off 23 deliveries, while Wraith made a 15-ball 20.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Sciver-Brunt took the reins of the Rockets’ batting charge and powered them to a formidable total by top-scoring with an unbeaten 51 off 29 deliveries, studded with four fours and two sixes.

She also shared an important 60-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Ashleigh Gardner, who scored an anchoring 25 off 22 deliveries.



For her match-winning knock, Nat Sciver-Brunt was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Gray was the standout bowler for the Spirit, taking four wickets for just 19 runs off her 20 deliveries, while Sarah Glenn and Issy Wong made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase 150, Spirit’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 116 before getting bowled out on the 95th delivery.

Middle-order batter Charli Knott remained the top-scorer with a 25-ball 33, followed by Cordelia Griffith (20) and Kira Chathli (19), while the rest of their batters failed to amass double figures against the Gordon-led Rockets’ bowling attack.

Gordon returned economical bowling figures of 4/15 off her 20 deliveries, while Heather Graham and Gardner chipped in with two scalps each.

The 33-run victory marked Trent Rockets’ first in The Hundred 2025 women’s competition and lifted them to sixth position in the standings, while London Spirit remained second.