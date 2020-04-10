India’s former cricketer Kapil Dev on Thursday dismissed pace legend Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal of conducting a televised three-match ODI series between the cricket rivals in a bid to raise funds for the two countries struggling to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, Press Trust of India reported.

The former bowler justified that the idea was not feasible enough to pull through and reminded that, amid the ongoing global crisis, other things were of far greater importance than cricket.

"He is entitled to his opinion but we don't need to raise the money. For us, what is important right now is that how our authorities work together to deal with this crisis," he said.

"The pressing issue is to look after the poor, the hospital workers, the police and all other people who are on the frontline of this war."

Meanwhile, he reminded Rawalpindi Express that the cash-loaded Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not need the measly funds generated from the supposed series.



READ: Shoaib Akhtar floats Pak-India series idea to fund coronavirus relief efforts

"The BCCI has donated a hefty amount ($6.7 million) for the cause and is in a position to donate much more if the need arises. It doesn't need to raise funds.

"And how much money can you make from three games? In my view, you can't even think of cricket for the next five to six months,"



The former captain further highlighted that the series would pose an unnecessary risk to cricketers and added that the game may divert attention from what mattered.

"The situation is unlikely to get normal anytime soon and organising a cricket game means putting our cricketers at risk which we don't need to,"

"Cricket will resume when things get normal. The game can't be bigger than the country."



Kapil Dev shrugs off Shoaib Akhtar's 'unimportant' Pak-India series idea