WATCH: Khawaja Nafay, Yasir Khan break silence on post-run-out altercation

Pakistan Shaheens' Khawaja Nafay (left) and Yasir Khan speak during an interview after their Top End T20 Series match against Bangladesh 'A' at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on August 14, 2025. — NT Cricket

DARWIN: Pakistan Shaheens’ openers Khawaja Nafay and Yasir Khan laughed off their post-run-out heated spat during their Top End T20 Series campaign opener against Bangladesh ‘A’ here at the TIO Stadium on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the Shaheens’ innings when a mix-up between the opening pair resulted in Nafay getting run out at the non-striker’s end.

The agonising end to his blistering 61-run knock irked the wicketkeeper batter, who exchanged heated words with Yasir and slammed his bat on the ground before walking off.

Meanwhile, the two batters have now issued a clarification on the matter, stating the outburst came in the ‘heat of the moment’.

“The thing is, we are roommates and really close friends as well. So, during the run out, I got a bit angry due to the heat of the moment. Nothing happened. We are still very good friends,” said Nafay.





Yasir echoed Nafay’s remarks and shared that he could not hear the former’s call to sneak in a quick single.

“Nothing actually happened. When he called for the run, I could not hear, but it happens. It is just a part of the game,” Yasir stated.

For the unversed, Yasir remained the top-scorer for the Shaheens with a 40-ball 62, closely followed by Nafay, who made 61 off just 30 deliveries.

The duo also shared a 118-run partnership for the first wicket, which laid a solid foundation for the Shaheens to register a mammoth total of 227/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, a collective effort from their bowlers booked Bangladesh ‘A’ for a modest 148 in 16.5 overs despite a flamboyant start.